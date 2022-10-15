Search

16 Oct 2022

Port Vale fight back to earn Forest Green draw

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Oct 2022 6:15 PM

A second-half comeback from Port Vale saw them snatch a point in a 2-2 draw with Forest Green at Vale Park.

Two first-half headed goals from Myles Peart-Harris and Baily Cargill, both via free-kicks, left Vale dumbfounded after they controlled possession.

The first came at the near post, with the second at the far. Despite the setback, Vale continued to plough on but lacked quality.

The hosts’ best chance of the first period came from James Wilson, who capitalised on a mistake and broke Rovers’ backline but saw his shot deflected.

Vale remained determined after the restart and, with their 15th attempt on goal, they found the net.

A free-kick eventually found substitute Mipo Odubeko, who volleyed home from a few yards out.

Momentum was with the Valiants and they were awarded a penalty with five minutes to go after a Rovers player was judged to have handled the ball.

It was converted well by Ellis Harrison and was enough to earn his side a point.

