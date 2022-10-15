Search

16 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Cairo collects Killavullan honours at Leopardstown

Cairo collects Killavullan honours at Leopardstown

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Oct 2022 5:58 PM

Aidan O’Brien’s Cairo was a straightforward winner of the Group Three Killavullan Stakes at Leopardstown.

The Quality Road two-year-old was the runner-up in the the Listed Star Appeal Stakes last time out and this time went one better when starting as the 5-2 favourite.

After racing in mid-division, the colt quickened at the furlong pole under Wayne Lordan to prevail by two and three-quarter lengths, with stablemate Sierra Blanca in second. Betfair gave the winner a 33-1 from 50-1 quote for the Derby.

Stable representative Chris Armstrong said: “Wayne gave him a lovely ride. It was a nice even gallop from the word go which suited him.

“He had a good run the last day behind a nice filly of Willie Browne’s in Dundalk and he has stepped up again since.

“I think the proper gallop helped him today. He’s a lovely horse physically and he’s done everything right so far.

“He’s in the Group One in France next weekend, but that will probably come too soon. It’s nice to get the Group win for him and he’s a horse to look forward to for next year.

“The second horse ran a lovely race and he’ll come on again.”

Listed success went the way of Willie McCreey’s Self Belief in the Trigo Stakes.

The 8-1 chance prevailed by a head from Johnny Murtagh’s Kerkiyra and in doing so gave rider Nathan Crosse a first winner at the level.

“I’m delighted to get that. I’m very thankful to the owners and especially to Willie for putting me up, it was a big thing to do,” he said.

“I was very happy with him today. He jumped out, travelled along well early and we just slotted in behind and he dropped the bridle completely.

“I was very happy with him the whole way along and as soon as I gave him a kick he took off. He’s very game, he’s good and hardy.

“He’ll improve plenty from that today, he’s still raw as he’s only had two runs.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media