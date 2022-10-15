Simon Weaver hails performance of ‘man-mountains’ in win over Hartlepool

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver praised the efforts of his “man-mountains” as he avoided equalling the longest win-less run of his 13-and-a-half year Wetherby Road reign.

The Sulphurites had lost nine of their last 10 contests without a victory but first-half goals from Alex Pattison and Jack Muldoon secured a much-needed three points during a 2-1 triumph against fellow strugglers Hartlepool.

Josh Umerah replied for the visitors in the 85th minute but Keith Curle’s men left North Yorkshire, having now failed to win any of their last 13 away games – matching their worst sequence since December 2012.

On his side’s overdue return to winning ways, a relieved Weaver said: “It was really important for us to find a way to win a game. The second half was a bit tense but we did a lot of damage in the first half when our intensity was brilliant and we scored two good goals.

“There were a lot of man-mountains out there for us and, when we thought we had given everything, we made sure we still gave a bit more. Whilst it was never going to be the straightforward win that we all wanted after the run we’ve been on, we got the all important three points.

“We know where we’re at and we are humble enough to respect the league and know that we have to fight for every point.”

Weaver was also quick to hail the contribution of fit-again skipper Josh Falkingham in only his second league start of the campaign.

“I shouldn’t specify one player above the others, but I thought the captain was brilliant with his vocal presence and how he drove people on, which was what was needed,” the Harrogate chief added.

Pools boss Curle was far from enamoured with his players, lambasting the manner in which the two home goals were shipped.

“On the balance of play, there was nothing between the two teams but, when you analyse the two goals we conceded, they were cheap and basic and you can’t give an average team a two-goal start,” he fumed. “We haven’t got enough League Two experience in the team and need more, because right decisions need to be made in the right places.

“The first goal came from a hopeful ball that we didn’t deal with and it ended up in our net. For the second goal, we didn’t stop the cross or squeeze play.

“We didn’t move. We stood still and that’s basic defending.

“In the second half, we had a couple of chances before our goal and we needed that goal earlier. I’d say the one positive I took from the game was the performance of Jamie Sterry.

“He showed his quality, experience and know-how and was good with his decision making and we need more of that.”