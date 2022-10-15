Search

16 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Nigel Clough praises Mansfield for ‘finding a way to win’

Nigel Clough praises Mansfield for ‘finding a way to win’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Oct 2022 5:27 PM

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough was delighted to see his promotion-chasing side “find a way to win” as a late header from Will Swan secured a 2-1 home victory over battling Walsall.

George Lapslie’s 15th-minute opener was wiped out by Liam Bennett’s first goal for the Saddlers after 35 minutes, only for substitute Swan to win it in the 82nd minute.

“We are under no illusions that anyone is going to come here and make it easy for us,” said Clough.

“Walsall came here scrapping and battling for everything. They were putting long throws into our box at every opportunity and it was very difficult to get the ball down and play at times.

“There were patches I thought we were very good, especially in the first 25 minutes.

“But I thought the goal they got was out of the blue and set us back. The lad just popped up in an area on his own and took everybody by surprise and smashed it in at the near post.

“I think overall we deserved the win. We had a couple of scares throughout the game, but our play was just about good enough and the substitutes were key to the victory.

“I would like us to play fantastic football and keep a clean sheet, but it doesn’t happen like that in football very often. You have to find a way to win. We did it last week and we did it again this week.”

Mansfield started well and Jordan Bowery hit the bar and Stephen McLoughlin went close before they broke through.

Stephen Quinn nodded down a fine Elliott Hewitt cross and Lapslie buried his finish on the turn from seven yards.

But after Christy Pym had got down to deny Isaac Hutchinson, Walsall went in level at the break after Bennett got free on the right and rocketed a finish inside the near post, catching out keeper Pym.

A poor second half saw the Stags finally snatch it as Lucas Akins sent over a great cross from the left and Nottingham Forest loanee Swan leapt to head home from five yards.

“It’s frustrating as we deserved at least a draw all day long. We were by far the better team in the first half,” said Walsall manager Michael Flynn.

“But we’ve conceded two poor goals from crosses that should have been stopped and then given them too much time to finish the chances.

“The referee gave them everything today so we couldn’t get much momentum built. He was so inconsistent.

“But it wasn’t his fault we lost the game, it was more us not stopping the crosses and poor marking in the box.

“It was a good away performance today. We were solid and worked hard, so I am disappointed as we shouldn’t have lost the game. We can’t keep letting teams off.

“We’re almost a good team, but almost is not good enough.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media