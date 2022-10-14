Search

16 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Cieran Slicker and Tahvon Campbell likely to miss Rochdale’s clash with Barrow

Cieran Slicker and Tahvon Campbell likely to miss Rochdale’s clash with Barrow

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 5:38 PM

Cieran Slicker and Tahvon Campbell are doubtful heading into Rochdale’s clash with Barrow on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Slicker, on loan from Manchester City, has yet to make a league appearance this season while striker Campbell has only managed six minutes, and manager Jim Bentley confirmed that both are still injured.

James Ball will be looking to start once again after his first league goal of the season in last week’s 1-0 win over Newport.

Defender Ben Nelson could also return.

Josh Kay remains suspended for Barrow’s trip to the Crown Oil Arena.

The 25-year-old midfielder was sent off in their 2-0 defeat to Leyton Orient last month for using “discriminatory language” and will serve the final game of a three-match ban.

Richie Bennett and Connor Brown are still out due to injury.

Pete Wild’s side are looking to break a four-match losing streak with a positive result against Rochdale.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media