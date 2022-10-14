Search

16 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Simon Middleton ready for ‘huge challenge’ when England take on France

Simon Middleton ready for ‘huge challenge’ when England take on France

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 5:27 PM

England head coach Simon Middleton readily accepts that the Red Roses’ World Cup appointment with France is “a huge game” in terms of their tournament aspirations.

Middleton’s team tackle France in Whangarei on Saturday, a week after opening their campaign by beating Fiji 84-19.

France, world-ranked number four, began their World Cup quest in New Zealand by crushing South Africa 40-5.

And, while England will be favourites to post a 27th successive Test victory against all opponents, Middleton knows that a big challenge awaits.

“France will have a few differences to their game that we have to be aware of and be really conscious of in terms of how we go about playing,” he told www.englandrugby.com.

“We know against France there will be other challenges to when we play other sides.

“Whether we are on 10 wins or 10 losses, it doesn’t make a difference.

“It is a World Cup pool game, it’s a huge game, so our focus is very much on being the best version of ourselves and getting our game on the field.”

England skipper Sarah Hunter will become her country’s joint most-capped international, with a 137th Test appearance putting her alongside prop Rocky Clark.

Hunter will be joined in the back row by Saracens’ Marlie Packer, who replaces Sadia Kabeya at openside flanker as a solitary change from the Fiji encounter.

Middleton added: “Our aim was always to field a consistent side for our opening two matches.

“The wider squad are all aware of the situation and what they need to do to earn their place.

“As a coaching group, we know it is far easier to play than not play in competitions, but that doesn’t diminish anyone’s role, the part they play or the responsibility they hold.

“France always present a huge challenge, and this time it will be no different.

“They have a new-look coaching set-up since we last played, and we look forward to another big test and what I expect to be a close contest.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media