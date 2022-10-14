Search

16 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson hails squad players for plugging injury gaps

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson hails squad players for plugging injury gaps

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 5:02 PM

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has praised his squad players for stepping up amid a raft of contact injuries.

Nathaniel Atkinson went off injured early in Thursday’s 5-1 Europa Conference League defeat by Fiorentina after aggravating a knock but Neilson was happy with substitute Toby Sibbick’s contribution.

Australia defender Atkinson is a major doubt for Sunday’s cinch Premiership clash at Aberdeen after suffering what appeared to be a foot injury.

Neilson told Hearts TV: “He had been struggling a wee bit before the game and to his credit he played and then got stood on.

“But I thought Toby came on in the right wing-back area and did very well for us.

“At this stage of the season we are picking up a number of injuries but they are all contact injuries. Other guys as well, (Josh) Ginnelly contact, Michael (Smith) contact.

“You go through these wee stages in the season, but guys have stepped up.

“Connor Smith came on and I thought he was absolutely outstanding. A young kid in European football but he gave us that energy.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media