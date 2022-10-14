Nigel Clough could welcome back Mansfield’s Anthony Hartigan against Walsall

Anthony Hartigan could be in line to return for Nigel Clough’s Mansfield as they prepare to face Walsall on Saturday.

The 22-year-old midfielder sustained a dislocated shoulder in the Stags’ 2-0 loss to Grimsby in last month’s Papa Johns Trophy tie but may feature at the weekend.

The trio of Stephen McLaughlin, Riley Harbottle and George Maris will all be assessed ahead of kick-off after they were replaced in last week’s victory over Barrow.

Striker Will Swan missed out last week but could make an appearance this time around.

Walsall’s injury worries continue to grow ahead of their trip to the One Call Stadium.

Joe Riley, Oisin McEntee, Joss Labadie and Conor Wilkinson all look set to miss out once again.

Striker and top goalscorer Danny Johnson is a fresh injury concern and will also miss the game on Saturday.

Midfielder Jack Earing is still recovering from a long-term ankle ligament issue.