Search

16 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Manchester United could have Anthony Martial back for visit of Newcastle

Manchester United could have Anthony Martial back for visit of Newcastle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 2:30 PM

Anthony Martial could return for Manchester United’s Premier League match against Newcastle.

The forward suffered a back complaint during last Sunday’s 2-1 win at Everton and missed Thursday’s Europa League match against Omonia Nicosia, but manager Erik ten Hag says he could be back on Sunday.

United midfielder Scott McTominay is suspended and captain Harry Maguire remains sidelined, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Donny van de Beek, Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe also out.

Newcastle’s record signing Alexander Isak is unlikely to make the trip to Old Trafford as he continues to work his way back from a thigh injury.

The Sweden international has missed the last two games and like midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring surgery) is making good progress, but neither man is likely to feature at the weekend.

Midfielder Joelinton and striker Allan Saint-Maximin were both used as substitutes in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Brentford on their return from injury and have suffered no ill effects, but Matt Ritchie is out with a calf problem and keeper Karl Darlow (ankle) and defender Emil Krafth (knee) remain long-term absentees.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Heaton, Dubravka, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Varane, Malacia, Shaw, Fred, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Iqbal, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho, Antony, Sancho, Martial, Ronaldo, Rashford.

Newcastle provisional squad: Pope, Karius, Trippier, Murphy, Manquillo, Targett, Dummett, Lewis, Botman, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Longstaff, Fraser, Anderson, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Wood.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media