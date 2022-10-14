Varian feels there is still more to come from Eldar Eldarov

The best is still to come from St Leger winner Eldar Eldarov, according to his trainer Roger Varian.

The three-year-old, who powered to Classic success at Doncaster last month, steps up to two miles for the first time in the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot on Saturday with a ringing endorsement from the Newmarket handler.

“He’s been progressing all year and seems to be getting better,” said Varian. “We think his best is still to come, hopefully on Saturday and beyond into next year.

Eldar Eldarov wins the Cazoo St Leger at @DoncasterRaces. pic.twitter.com/7sdajSW9RI — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) September 11, 2022

“He shapes like he’ll stay two miles, looks like he might be better over it.”

Winner of four of his five starts, including a Queen’s Vase success at the same Berkshire track in the summer, his sole defeat came as favourite in the mile-and-a-half Grand Prix de Paris at ParisLongchamp.

“He’s done nothing wrong, even when he got beat in the Grand Prix de Paris,” said Varian.

“I thought that was a perfectly fine run, just the test was a bit sharp for him.”

Eldar Eldarov will face seven rivals and David Egan’s mount shoulders 9lb less than all bar one of them and with the lack of significant rain, his chances look good.

Varian added: “He gets his weight-for-age allowance and has no Group One penalty in a Group Two race, which is a Group One in all bar name.

“It doesn’t look like it’s going to get too testing, but I think he’ll be all right on any ground. He’s ticked every box since running in the St Leger and we are very pleased with him.”

The lack of rain does not play to the strengths of main market rival Trueshan, who missed several engagements this summer owing to quicker ground.

However, trainer Alan King is satisfied that the six-year-old will take his chance as he bids to follow up last year’s victory in the race.

“It should be fine,” said King. “They had 4-5mm Wednesday night so it’s good to soft, soft (in places), and that should be fine for him. I don’t see it drying out much.”

Having scored twice this year – at Nottingham on his season return and following up in the Northumberland Plate under a hefty 10st 8lb – he was beaten a length and a half by Ascot Gold Cup winner Kyprios in the Goodwood Cup and then saw Coltrane, who reopposes, a neck too good in the Doncaster Cup.

“I think he was still remembering Goodwood a little bit when he ran at Doncaster,” said King.

“He was pretty sore after Doncaster. He’s had a good break and he’s done quite a lot of work on the water treadmill, which he absolutely loves. Hopefully that has loosened him up well. We’re happy with him at this end.”

Waterville was considered a Derby prospect earlier this season, but things did not quite progress to plan until he stepped up in trip.

Aidan O’Brien’s promising colt has improved markedly in recent months and came from last to first with a scything run to land the Irish Cesarewitch a fortnight ago. Like Eldar Eldarov, he receives 9lb from his rivals, as he tackles Pattern company for the first time.

“He’s in good form. Obviously, it’s only a couple of weeks since he ran,” said O’Brien.

“He’s up in company, but we’re looking forward to seeing him run. He’s coming on and we think the other race brought him on again.

“I don’t think the ground matters with him. He’s a very good mover and I don’t think easy ground will bother him.

“It is a step up in class, but we know he gets the trip well.”

Coltrane appreciated the step up to two-and-a-quarter miles in the Doncaster Cup. He drops back in trip this time, with trainer Andrew Balding hoping the test will still be stiff enough for him.

“He has had a long and very successful season,” said the Kingsclere handler. “It is always a bit of chance going into it so late in the year when he started so early, but he seems in great form at home and obviously his last performance was his best performance, so we are looking forward to it.

“It is going to be a tough race, but the horse is well.

“We are dropping back a couple of furlongs and I don’t know if that is going to suit or not, but it is going to be run at a good gallop and it will be a fair test, I would imagine.”

Hughie Morrison has decided to take a chance with Lonsdale Cup winner Quickthorn, whose bid for a four-timer came to a halt when fourth in the Prix du Cadran, while Frankie Dettori teams up again with the John and Thady Gosden-trained Trawlerman, winner of the Ebor Handicap.

Though rated an outsider by the bookmakers, the Godolphin-owned four-year-old bids for a hat-trick, stepping into Group Two company and up to two miles for the first time.

“He has progressed well through the year,” said Thady Gosden. “I don’t expect the two miles to be an issue for him.

“He’s a horse that stays very well and he also won’t mind the ground on the slower side as it is.

“He is stepping up in grade against some tough, classy stayers so we will have to see how he performs against them.”