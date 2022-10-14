Search

16 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Eddie Howe insists Newcastle can be a global power like Manchester United

Eddie Howe insists Newcastle can be a global power like Manchester United

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Oct 2022 12:45 PM

Eddie Howe has insisted there is no reason why Newcastle cannot one day match Manchester United as a global force.

The Magpies go into Premier League battle with the Old Trafford giants on Sunday having only just started the process of rebuilding under their new Saudi-backed owners.

Sporting director Dan Ashworth and chief executive Darren Eales this week laid out their long-term vision, and head coach Howe is convinced there is no limit to what can be achieved.

Asked if Newcastle could ever be as big as United, he replied: “I don’t like to put ceilings on individual players and I don’t like to put ceilings on clubs either.

“Looking at my own history, Bournemouth were associated as a League One, League Two team, primarily League One, but we have seen them grow into a Premier League club, so why not?

“The aim of this club with the ambition behind the scenes – which is huge now – I have always said we have to now try and deliver those huge ambitions. But there is no ceiling here.

“When you see the passion around the city… the thing that always blows me away is the young people here, the 12, 13 and 14-year-olds, their passion for Newcastle. It runs through generations and that won’t stop.

“What will happen hopefully is the global brand and the global enthusiasm for Newcastle will grow.

“The global support will definitely change through time if the club can be successful. I am putting more pressure on myself here, but that is the challenge and that is where the club wants to be.

“Who knows what the future will look like in 20 or 30 years.”

Amanda Staveley’s consortium, in which Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund holds an 80 per cent stake, has already invested around £210million in new players – a level Ashworth has admitted is unsustainable in the long run – with £36million of it in Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazil midfielder scored twice in last Saturday’s 5-1 victory over Brentford to further enhance his blossoming reputation, and his goals have come as a bonus to Howe.

He said: “When we signed him, we didn’t think we were getting goals as part of his game, to be honest. His goal record wasn’t something we looked at and thought, ‘We’ll change that and add goals to his game’.

“It has just happened organically and naturally because he is a very, very good player. Hopefully there are more in him.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media