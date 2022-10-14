Football rumours: Chelsea take surprise lead in race for Jude Bellingham

What the papers say

Chelsea have reportedly taken a shock lead in the pursuit of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. The Sun, via Bild and Sport Witness, says the Blues are willing to pay more than £87million for the 19-year-old. While Dortmund are believed to be holding out for around £105m, Chelsea’s offer sets a lofty platform for Bellingham’s other suitors, including Manchester United and Liverpool, to beat.

Metro, via Bild, reports Chelsea are also expected to complete the signing of RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku before the World Cup starts. The Blues are believed to be currently putting the final touches on a five-year contract for the 24-year-old.

Newcastle are considering a move for Vasco de Gama midfielder Andrey Santos, according to the Daily Mail. The highly-rated 18-year-old has impressed in Brazil’s second tier, with seven goals in 33 appearances, and has also been linked with Barcelona.

And The Telegraph reports former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has turned down offers from two unnamed Premier League clubs.

Social media round-up

Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs for talks https://t.co/w0c2IAzv74 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 13, 2022

Atletico Madrid ‘want Roberto Firmino with Liverpool set to lose another of their Big 3' https://t.co/VSzo5YFaJb — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) October 13, 2022

Players to watch

Joao Felix: Spanish outlet Relevo says Atletico Madrid have no intention of selling the 22-year-old forward.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: The Daily Mail, via Il Messaggero, reports Lazio will not release the midfielder for anything less than £105m.