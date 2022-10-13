Search

13 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Antonio Conte feared Tottenham would blow two-goal lead against Frankfurt

Antonio Conte feared Tottenham would blow two-goal lead against Frankfurt

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Oct 2022 5:23 AM

Antonio Conte said it would have been a “disaster” if Tottenham had thrown away a two-goal lead in their 3-2 win against 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

Spurs looked set for a routine win as they were leading 3-1 with an extra man after Harry Kane’s penalty and Son Heung-min’s double had overturned Daichi Kamada’s opener for the Germans, who had Tuta sent off.

But after making a raft of changes and losing all intensity, Spurs invited trouble onto themselves as Faride Alidou gave Frankfurt hope before Kane uncharacteristically missed a penalty to kill the game at the death.

It was then that Conte started to worry about what might happen in five minutes of injury time and his heart was in his mouth when Alidou’s last-gasp shot flew straight at Hugo Lloris.

Conte says that the final part of the game serves as a valuable lesson.

He said: “The negative aspect is the final part and it has to be a big lesson for everybody, for me, for the players. The game finishes when the referee whistles three times.

“In the last part of the game, everybody conceded the game ended and for this reason we made a big mistake. We conceded a corner they scored, then we had the opportunity to score the penalty but we missed the penalty.

“When we missed the penalty honestly, I was a bit scared, because I thought everything can happen.

“We are talking about a really good performance but the final part we have to take a big lesson, everybody. Myself and the players, everybody conceded the game ended. Maybe also the stadium and the fans.

“It is difficult, now we are talking with a smile because we won. But imagine if this game finished a draw. That would have been a disaster.”

Nonetheless, victory means that Tottenham will qualify for the knockout stage if they beat Sporting Lisbon in their next Group D game in a fortnight.

Conte says that is the season’s primary target.

“We have the chance with the next game with a win to go through the next round. For us, that would be a great achievement,” the Italian added.

“That was our first target in this season to go through to the next round in the Champions League. Now our focus has to be on Saturday because I tried to exploit this situation, I tried to give a bit of rest to players.

“We have tomorrow to rest and then on Friday we have to prepare the game against Everton.”

Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner added: “Tottenham deserved to win over the 90 minutes, but I was pleased with the reaction.

“We couldn’t cope with the quality of the Tottenham attack at points. We allowed Harry Kane too many balls and he processed them really well.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media