12 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Royal Scotsman heads for winter quarters with Classic dreams intact

12 Oct 2022 3:41 PM

Royal Scotsman, beaten just a head in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday, will head straight to the Qipco 2000 Guineas with a ringing endorsement from the colt’s joint-trainer Oliver Cole.

The Jim and Fitri Hay-owned son of Gleneagles has won two of his six starts this season, including breaking the juvenile six-furlong track record at Goodwood.

Though both victories came at the West Sussex track, Royal Scotsman underlined his potential when chasing home Chaldean on his first start over seven furlongs at Newmarket and was subsequently cut to 16-1 by Coral for the first Classic of next season.

Cole, who trains in partnership with his father, Derby-winning handler Paul, said: “We were delighted with his run at Newmarket. We think he is an exceptional horse. He broke the track record at Goodwood, and to do that was very impressive. He will go straight to the Guineas.”

Not beaten far on his debut at Ascot, he impressed with victory at Goodwood before finishing third in what looked a deep Coventry Stakes at the Royal meeting.

A decisive winner of the Richmond at the Qatar Goodwood festival, he scoped dirty after subsequently finishing a disappointing eighth in the Gimcrack.

Yet connections never lost faith and that belief was rewarded by a big run on his final start of the campaign.

Cole added: “After York, he came back and wasn’t quite right. He was a bit ill.

“We are very happy with him now. He is one of the best horses we have ever had and he is a very genuine, tough horse and we are very lucky to have him.

“He is amazing and goes on any ground, which is incredible.

“He has a lot of scope and is an exceptional racehorse. Hopefully he will show it next season.”

