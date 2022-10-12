Search

12 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Rob Baxter says 10 clubs in Gallagher Premiership would be ‘very common sense’

Rob Baxter says 10 clubs in Gallagher Premiership would be ‘very common sense’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Oct 2022 12:56 PM

Exeter boss Rob Baxter has indicated that a Gallagher Premiership of 10 clubs could be the way forward for English domestic rugby’s flagship competition.

Baxter reiterated his view that it was “madness” to expand to 13 clubs, although that figure has now been reduced with Worcester being suspended and facing relegation following the club’s partial liquidation.

Administrators are attempting to find a buyer for the Warriors, while Wasps – Exeter’s opponents at Sandy Park on Saturday – also have major financial issues amid an uncertain future.

Baxter, though, stresses that clubs’ financial problems are a totally separate issue from the Premiership’s current format and fixture calendar.

“Once you go through that Covid period, what you have to be able to do is build some resilience into everything you do, and businesses have kind of got to do that as well,” he said.

“We can’t run away and say everything is exactly the same as it was before.

“The new challenge for Premiership Rugby is getting an established system, platform, structure, whatever you want to call it.

“Whatever structure gets put in place at whatever time – three years, five years, 10 years – we’ve probably got to make sure we get it spot on because we don’t want these scenarios of changing league numbers happening again, because that is what causes disruption to the season.

“I thought it was madness going to 13 clubs. Going to 13 in a weird way almost signed a warrant for someone to not be able to stay in there. It doesn’t make any sense, and it wrecks the calendar anyway.

“I don’t want to see any club struggling financially, of course I don’t, but that is a completely different argument to what is the correct structure for the Premiership, international rugby and the leagues below.”

Asked what his ideal Premiership number of clubs would be, Baxter added: “I would have said 12 because that was the structure we grew into.

“But for the reason that the pressure is coming on in all kinds of ways – the clashes with international rugby – and I think supporters want to see more competitive games with more of their high-profile players.

“That is a genuine wish and a genuine frustration. There are a lot of games without international players.

“And everyone is aware that there is a massive amount of focus on the number of games players are playing.

“You start to add it all up, and what is going to become the calendar that feels right over seven-eight years of a player’s professional career?

“And you would probably go that a league of about 10, home and away, with their international commitments, starts to sound very common sense.

“Alongside that, you’ve got less home games, but then hopefully you attract bigger crowds to a better spectacle if you are watching the international players playing every single week.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Eighteen supercars set for auction

Described as ‘one of the most remarkable single-owner collections of supercars to be offered in Europe’, the group of cars stem from a 50-year section of automotive history.

Motoring

Eighteen supercars set for auction

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media