Search

12 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Dawid Malan shows his value by lifting England out of trouble against Australia

Dawid Malan shows his value by lifting England out of trouble against Australia

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Oct 2022 12:18 PM

Dawid Malan demonstrated his value by lifting England out of trouble in their second T20 against Australia in Canberra.

Malan was shuffled down to number seven in the batting order in Sunday’s opener, which England won by eight runs, but he was back at his usual position of first drop here, perhaps with a point to prove.

After England slipped to 54 for four, Malan registered 82 from 48 balls on his 50th T20 international, sharing a 92-run stand in 52 deliveries with Moeen Ali (44 off 27) to help the tourists to what seems a competitive 178 for seven.

Ben Stokes was out for seven off 11 balls, his second successive single-figure score since returning to England’s T20 set-up and the Test captain is running out of time to find form before the World Cup.

Australia were back nearer full strength after resting several of their stars at the weekend, with a frontline bowling attack of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa, plus all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, back in their line-up.

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales put on 132 in 11.2 overs in Perth but they were parted with just 21 on the board at the Manuka Oval as the former toe-edged into the night sky, with Zampa holding on well.

The perception of Malan starting slowly perhaps led to others being bumped up ahead of him at the Optus Stadium but he timed his third ball here beautifully for four, then took a towering six off his fifth.

Hales and Harry Brook offered poor shots to Marcus Stoinis, while in between Stokes was castled while on one knee, aiming a big heave off leg-spinner Zampa, whose extra bit of zip seemed key.

Malan, though, was proving harder to dislodge at the other end and found a capable foil in Moeen, who started slowly before the pair started to turn the screw in the second half of England’s innings.

Malan went to a 31-ball 50 while Moeen upped the ante with a sliced drive that burst through the fingertips of a leaping David Warner, who had a concussion test after banging his head on the floor.

Malan was dropped on 54 by a backpedalling Tim David on the rope while Zampa spilled a tough return chance off Moeen on 38. However, Moeen was dismissed in the same over as David clung on in the deep.

Malan picked out deep mid-wicket in the final over but the returning Chris Jordan made sure England’s innings finished with a flourish with a six off Starc.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Eighteen supercars set for auction

Described as ‘one of the most remarkable single-owner collections of supercars to be offered in Europe’, the group of cars stem from a 50-year section of automotive history.

Motoring

Eighteen supercars set for auction

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media