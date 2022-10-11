King’s Coronation announced for May 6

The King’s coronation will be held on Saturday, May 6 next year – the date scheduled for the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

There had been unconfirmed speculation last week that the coronation would take place on June 3, the day of the Derby at Epsom, but Buckingham Palace has announced the ceremony will take place eight months after the monarch’s accession and the death of the Queen.

The Palace said: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to announce that the coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday 6th May 2023.

“The coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, London, and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

“The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside the Queen Consort.

“The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

May 6 is currently scheduled to be the second day of Newmarket’s three-day Guineas Festival, with the first Classic of the season the headline event.