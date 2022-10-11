Sharp hits winning Note at Hereford

Sharp Note will not have too many easier victories in her career than she achieved in the two-mile Central Roofing National Hunt Maiden Hurdle at Hereford.

Gerard Mullins, brother of trainer Seamus Mullins, sold the mare to him to run for the 69 Racing Team, a syndicate of 69 owners set up by Simon Proud, who pay £69 a month and have a 69th share in her.

The four-year-old barely came off the bridle to record a 23-length success under Micheal Nolan.

The four-runner race fell apart when Brian Hughes was unseated early from Iceman Dennis and Mullins bemoaned the fact there were just 36 runners in the seven races on the card, with 13 in the last.

The winning trainer said: “I am disappointed for Hereford that there aren’t many runners. They put on prize money and produced nice ground. There should be a few more horses. They deserved better.

“The mare showed nice form in Irish points and she didn’t do a lot in bumpers. She will stay hurdling this season, but chasing will be her game next year.”

Sam Twiston-Davies gained his 36th winner of the season when Whatsdastory took the two-mile-and-five-furlong Cazoo Mares’ Handicap Chase for trainer Dr Richard Newland.

Though she just had two opponents, she had 13 lengths to spare at the line.

The winning jockey said: “Everywhere, she was so natural, everything was in rhythm and in sync. When I asked her to go forward, she responded generously.”

Getaway Drumlee, who got off the mark in an Irish point-to-point on his second attempt, looked a fair prospect when taking the Ely Memorial Fund Charity Raceday Novices’ Hurdle in the hands of Kielan Woods.

Though hanging left after he had the race won well before the home turn, the Ben Pauling-trained six-year-old still has a little to learn.

“He was just green and looking around,” said Woods. “He is a lovely horse and jumps fantastic. We think a lot of him at home. He just needs a lead and will be better with racing.

“That experience will do him good.”

Big Difference made the 560-mile journey for Hexham-based Tim Reed worthwhile when taking the three-mile-one-furlong novices’ handicap chase in the hands of his son, Harry.

Off the mark at Perth in July and a fine third at Market Rasen on his previous start, he ran off the same mark and the 7-2 shot jumped well, taking it up three out and going on to beat Dazzling Glory by two and a half lengths.

“It’s great when it comes off,” said the trainer. “We travelled further because I put the wrong postcode in. I was nearly in Chepstow when I realised!

“He has been a great horse for us. He had a few issues with his back when we got him, but we’ve done so much schooling with him, a lot of showjumping and he is just so honest. He tries.

“Last month, he had two runs in three days and I was just a little worried this may come a little quick.

“But the way the rain is forecast, we just felt we should take a chance while the ground is still there. The prize money is good. I’m a farmer. Money is important. It was worth travelling for.”

Caoilin Quinn has Mick Fitzgerald as a jockey coach and is also attached to the Gary Moore stable, so the young 7lb claimer is getting plenty of great advice.

Barely Famous and Caoilin Quinn landed the extended 2m3f mares' handicap hurdle at Hereford for trainer Ryan Potter. pic.twitter.com/3a9Gkpq9QF — Simon Milham (@simonmilham) October 11, 2022

He put that to good use in a bunch finish to the Sky Sports Racing Mares’ Handicap Hurdle, as Barely Famous scored by three-quarters of a length from Say Nothing.

The Ryan Potter-trained six-year-old coped well with the drop to an extended two miles and three furlongs, having scored over three miles at Southwell a fortnight ago.

Quinn said: “She is gutsy this mare. She found it a bit tough early on, but luckily her stamina kicked in and she was able to go and win it well.”