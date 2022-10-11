Search

11 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Darver Star books Fairyhouse clash with Honeysuckle

Darver Star books Fairyhouse clash with Honeysuckle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Oct 2022 5:13 PM

Darver Star is set to take on the mighty Honeysuckle on his next start after continuing his resurgence with a wide-margin success in the Paddy Power Feel Like A Favourite Hurdle at Punchestown.

Just five runners went to post for the two-and-a-quarter-mile contest but it did not lack intrigue, with Darver Star – runner-up to Honeysuckle in the 2020 Irish Champion Hurdle and third in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham the following month – opposed by three-time Grade One winner Abacadabras.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Abacadabras was the 4-6 favourite – dropping in class following a winless streak stretching back to the Aintree Hurdle 18 months ago.

But with his confidence buoyed by a couple of low-key wins at Kilbeggan and Galway, Gavin Cromwell’s 5-4 shot Darver Star comprehensively won the battle.

The 10-year-old travelled well throughout in the hands of Keith Donoghue. Abacadabras, on the other hand, always appeared in top gear and following a couple of jumping errors was pulled up quickly before the home turn.

Darver Star cruised alongside long-time leader Dollar Value early in the straight before readily extending seven and a half lengths clear. Typical Thomas came through to beat Dollar Value to second.

A return to Fairyhouse for the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle – a race Honeysuckle has won in each of the past three seasons – appears next on the agenda for the winner.

Donoghue said: “That was brilliant. He lost his form a bit but he’s coming back now and that was a great performance today.

“He likes to take you along, but the whole way I was just going as quick as I wanted. When I came off the home bend, he came on to the bridle and he was away with me.

“He’s so genuine, he loves jumping and his confidence is really high at the minute.

“I’d say he’ll aim high now and take on Honeysuckle in the Hatton’s Grace. He pushed her to half a length before and he’ll be going in there the fit horse with his confidence high.

“Don’t get me wrong Honeysuckle is unbelievable and if we finish second to her we’ll be delighted.”

Elliott reported Abacadabras to have finished lame and the gelding now looks likely to be retired.

He said: “He’s fairly lame in front on his two legs and it doesn’t look great to be honest.

“He’ll come home and he’ll have a home in Cullentra for as long as he lives.

“He’s been a great horse.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Eighteen supercars set for auction

Described as ‘one of the most remarkable single-owner collections of supercars to be offered in Europe’, the group of cars stem from a 50-year section of automotive history.

Motoring

Eighteen supercars set for auction

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media