Robbie Dunne makes victorious return at Hereford

Robbie Dunne made a winning return from a 10-month suspension as he steered Ernesto to victory at Hereford.
Dunne was initially banned in December for 18 months, with three months suspended, having been found to have bullied and harassed fellow jockey Bryony Frost.
The jockey was subject to a week-long hearing at British Horseracing Authority headquarters last year, where an independent panel found him in breach of the rules covering conduct prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of racing for a series of incidents between February 13, 2020 and September 3, 2020.
His suspension was subsequently reduced to 10 months on appeal, leaving Dunne free to return to the saddle on Sunday.
His comeback at Hereford on Tuesday saw him take three rides for three different trainers, with Ian William’s Ernesto supplying the victory when winning the Black Mountain Botanicals Handicap Hurdle at 11-4.
