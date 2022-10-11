Search

11 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Trial to allow grassroots referees to wear body cameras set to start in 2023

Trial to allow grassroots referees to wear body cameras set to start in 2023

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Oct 2022 3:29 PM

A trial allowing referees to wear body cameras in the adult grassroots game in England is now expected to start in the first half of next year.

The purpose of the trial is to act as a deterrent against physical and verbal abuse towards officials, which has become a cause for concern in the grassroots game.

Last week, a referee in Lancashire was assaulted, with local media reporting the official had been left with a broken nose, four broken ribs, a dislocated shoulder, a broken collarbone, concussion and whiplash.

The Football Association has confirmed it is investigating the incident in Lancashire. Last season, according to FA data, there were 1.1 ‘serious cases’ reported per 1,000 matches, covering assaults on match officials, physical contact or attempted physical contact with match officials and discrimination cases.

The FA anticipates the body camera trial can begin in the first half of 2023, but the PA news agency understands details around data protection and safeguarding are still to be finalised in its discussions with the game’s lawmakers, the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

Issues such as how permission can be sought from participants to be filmed, who will have access to the footage and any safeguarding implications are all still being worked through.

An FA spokesperson said: “The FA acted on feedback from the referee community by asking for permission from the International Football Association Board [IFAB] during the annual general meeting in June 2022 to trial bodycams on adult grassroots referees in England.

“The aim of the trial, the first globally of this nature, would be to explore whether the use of bodycams improves participant behaviour, while providing additional safety for match officials in the adult grassroots game.

“We will be tracking the impact of the trial on behaviour and, if it’s successful, will look to roll it out nationally and internationally. We are finalising the details of the trial with IFAB and further information will be communicated in due course.”

It is unlikely the FA will have any data related to the trial ready to present at the next IFAB AGM, which is due to take place in London next March; more likely it will be at IFAB meetings later in the year, such as the technical and football advisory panel meeting or the annual business meeting.

PA understands that, even if the trial proves a success in improving behaviour and enhancing safety, IFAB will be determined to ensure that the cameras are only to be deployed in grassroots football.

The game’s lawmakers do not want to see the cameras used in top-level football by broadcasters wanting to provide a different insight into what is happening on the pitch.

The FA launched its ‘Enough Is Enough’ campaign to address behaviour within  grassroots football last month, setting out that any unacceptable conduct will result in action being taken.

The FA’s refereeing department and county FAs will offer support to any victims of a physical assault, while regulations around offences against match officials have been strengthened and increased since the start of last season.

Guidance to disciplinary panels changed to encourage them to gravitate towards the higher end of sanctioning for physical contact or attempted physical contact, with the upper end of the current range increased from 182 days to two years.

The recommended entry point for disciplinary panels is now 182 days, and anyone serving a ban cannot return until they have completed an education course.

The sanctioning guidelines for assaults that cause serious injury are to impose a ban of between five and 10 years, subject to aggravating and mitigating factors.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Eighteen supercars set for auction

Described as ‘one of the most remarkable single-owner collections of supercars to be offered in Europe’, the group of cars stem from a 50-year section of automotive history.

Motoring

Eighteen supercars set for auction

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media