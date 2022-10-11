Search

11 Oct 2022

Bristol City's Joe Williams back from ban for Preston clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Oct 2022 1:58 PM

Joe Williams is available for Bristol City as they prepare to host Preston.

The midfielder missed the weekend loss to Birmingham after serving a one-match suspension for picking up five yellow cards but is back in contention.

Kal Naismith (calf) and Matty James (groin) are edging closer to returns but are expected to miss out against the Lilywhites.

Long-term absentee Ayman Benarous is sidelined with a knee injury.

Preston will be without forward Troy Parrott for the foreseeable future.

The on-loan Tottenham forward scored his first goal for the club against Norwich at the weekend but went down injured while celebrating and is set for a spell on the sidelines.

Manager Ryan Lowe revealed after the Canaries clash that a sickness bug had spread through their camp, which some players had been struggling with.

A number of players missed training on Monday and, although they were back on Tuesday morning, Lowe could make changes.

