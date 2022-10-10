Search

11 Oct 2022

Cecil and Carson to be inducted into Hall of Fame this weekend

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Oct 2022 1:01 AM

Sir Henry Cecil and Willie Carson are the latest inductees into the Qipco British Champions Series Hall of Fame.

One of the most respected, successful and popular trainers the sport has ever seen, Cecil’s induction comes 10 years after the mighty Frankel’s final racecourse appearance.

A special induction ceremony will take place on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot this Saturday, with Cecil’s widow, Lady Jane Cecil, in attendance alongside multiple Classic-winning rider Carson.

It was eight months after Frankel’s final race that Cecil sadly died of cancer at the age of 70, just days before his beloved Royal Ascot, triggering an outpouring of adoration around the globe.

Lady Cecil said: “He was modest and he would have been surprised to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but he would also have felt very honoured. I’m delighted as I think he’s a very worthy inductee. I hope he will prove to be a popular choice.

“Henry never understood why or how he was popular. When he had a runner at Newmarket, the reception he got was always amazing.

“He was so popular – when I do the Discover Newmarket tours to raise money for the East Anglian Children’s Hospice, they come to see Frankel but invariably they talk about Henry. They have so many stories about how Henry chatted to them, the kindness he showed. He was very special.”

Teddy Grimthorpe, former long-standing racing manager to the late Prince Khalid Abdullah, owner of Frankel, said: “Henry had a tremendous charm about him, there is no question about that, but he also had a bit of vulnerability about him and I think with that he enticed people to love him, even people that didn’t really know him.

“People would come up to me on the racecourse and say ‘isn’t it wonderful about Henry’ – he was a much-loved person. The way he leaned his head into you, I think people really got into that and of course he trained a lot of big horses and huge winners. From that point of view punters loved him.”

Of the Warren Place trainer’s magical handling of Frankel, Grimthorpe added: “He was obsessed with him, Henry, with Frankel. We used to have a CCTV and he literally used to spend all night watching him. He used to say ‘look, he moved his rug’. It also showed that he understood him.

“Three words. I think Henry was charming, colourful and brilliant.”

Carson, who turns 80 next month, is the fourth jockey to be inducted after Pat Eddery, Lester Piggott and Frankie Dettori.

Carson said: “It’s very humbling because of where I’ve come from, but here I am, an ex-champion jockey, having ridden British Classic winners for Her Majesty the Queen and with four Derby winners. I have done a few things in my life, but being awarded into the Hall of Fame is one of the biggest. It is a big deal to be invited.

“I am getting old but I am still enjoying life. I’ve got the horses to keep me amused, I have the stud (Minster House); it keeps me amused, busy and working. I am still enjoying life because of the horse – the horse keeps me going.”

