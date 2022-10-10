Search

10 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

What lies ahead for the British clubs in Champions League action this week?

What lies ahead for the British clubs in Champions League action this week?

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Oct 2022 2:08 PM

Champions League group stage action returns this week with six British teams looking to come out on top on matchday four.

Liverpool travel to Glasgow for their second leg with Rangers, while Celtic host RB Leipzig across town.

Manchester City fly to Copenhagen, with Chelsea paying a visit to Milan and Spurs hosting Eintracht Frankfurt.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the British teams’ opponents have fared lately.

Eintracht Frankfurt

The Europa League title-holders played out a goalless first-leg draw with Spurs last week and sit eighth in the German Bundesliga. They are looking to bounce back from Saturday’s 3-0 league defeat to VfL Bochum, but walked away with a 2-0 win over Union Berlin the week prior despite going down to 10 men in the second half. Oliver Glasner’s side dropped their first group stage meeting with Sporting 3-0 but picked up a 1-0 win over Marseille.

Rangers

The second-placed Scottish Premiership side have had a difficult run in Group A so far, dropping contests with Ajax, Napoli and Liverpool, conceding nine goals whilst scoring none. They are in solid league form, however, with three consecutive wins, including Saturday’s 4-0 victory over St Mirren which benefitted from an Antonio Colak brace.

Liverpool

The Reds might have walked away with the 2-0 first-leg win, but that scoreline bucks a potentially worrisome trend for Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have scored more than one goal just once when facing Scottish teams away in the Champions League. The FA Cup holders are looking to regroup after dropping a tough 3-2 battle to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday. They have managed two wins from three group stage matches so far, taking three points from Ajax after their 4-1 loss to Napoli.

RB Leipzig

Marco Rose’s side have picked up points across both the Bundesliga and Champions League in recent outings, on Saturday splitting the points in a 1-1 domestic draw with Mainz and defeating Celtic 3-1 in their first Group F encounter, two of those goals coming through Portugal international Andre Silva. Their other two continental clashes, against Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid, both ended in losses.

Copenhagen

Copenhagen sit seventh in the Danish Superliga table, walking away with another point on Saturday in a 1-1 draw with Nordsjaelland. They dropped their first Group G match  3-0 to Borussia Dortmund before drawing 0-0 with Sevilla on matchday two. Their Last meeting with Manchester City ended in a 5-0 loss, thanks in part to a brace from Erling Haaland.

AC Milan

Stefano Pioli’s men are in fine form in Serie A with four wins from their last five fixtures. They enter Tuesday’s contest fresh from a 2-0 win over Juventus and sit in fourth place in the domestic table, just three points off the pace of league leaders Napoli. Their Group E results so far have been a mixed bag, beginning with a 1-1 draw to RB Salzburg before beating Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 and falling 3-0 to Chelsea in their last outing.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media