Robbie Dunne returns to the saddle at Hereford on Tuesday

Robbie Dunne will make his return to the saddle after a 10-month ban with three rides at Hereford on Tuesday.

Dunne, 36, was initially banned in December for 18 months, with three months suspended, having been found to have bullied and harassed fellow jockey Bryony Frost.

Dunne was found by an independent disciplinary panel of the British Horseracing Authority to have breached the rules covering conduct prejudicial to the integrity, proper conduct and good reputation of racing, for a series of incidents between February 13 2020 and September 3 2020.

That suspension was subsequently cut on appeal to 10 months. It began on 10 December 2021 and officially ended on Sunday.

His first ride back will be aboard the Ian Williams-trained Ernesto in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Hurdle, where he takes on three rivals over an extended three miles and a furlong.

Williams said: “It is good to see him getting rides. Robbie made a mistake – he knows he made it and it will be great have him back on board.

“He is a great team player and he’s been very useful to myself and the team while he has been unemployed.”

Later in the afternoon Dunne will also partner Molliana for Neil Mulholland and O’Grady’s Boy for Gary Hanmer.