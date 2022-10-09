Search

09 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Aberdeen let fans down in dismal defeat to Dundee United – Lee Sharp

Aberdeen let fans down in dismal defeat to Dundee United – Lee Sharp

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Oct 2022 12:24 PM

Lee Sharp admitted Aberdeen let their fans down with their dismal cinch Premiership defeat to Dundee United at Tannadice.

The Dons were firm favourites for the Saturday evening clash against a home side who were bottom of the table without a league win to their name so far this season.

Instead, Aberdeen went in at half-time with a mountain to climb after conceding two quickfire goals through Aziz Behich and Tony Watt.

The Dons, who were backed by a 4,000-strong travelling support, tried to find a way back into the contest after the break but went further behind to a Jamie McGrath penalty before their misery was made complete late on when Ross McCrorie scored an own goal.

Aberdeen assistant boss Sharp, standing in for manager Jim Goodwin who was serving the first match of a six-game touchline ban, admitted they had failed the fans.

He said: “There is a real sense of disappointment and letting the fans down after they all made the effort to come down.

“Throughout the game they were great and very vocal.

“That gives the players a right lift and they love that – the fans really backed the players.”

Sharp insisted the fact Goodwin was sitting in the stands at Tannadice did not have a bearing on the disappointing performance.

He added: “I don’t think that had a major impact on the game. He was on the phone constantly to us.

“All the work is done Monday to Friday so the players knew their jobs, their responsibilities and roles. Everything.

“So it is just a brief conversation before the game, highlighting what we were going to do and what the game plan was.

“So I wouldn’t use that as an excuse.

“Obviously, he is frustrated that he can’t be there to put his message across to the players.

“He is relaying that to myself and the goalie coach and we are putting that out there. It is hard for him.”

United head coach Liam Fox was naturally delighted his team had finally secured that elusive first league win of the season.

However, the 38-year-old was also pleased his players had kept a clean sheet.

Fox said: “When it went to four, we didn’t want to concede any goals and in fairness to Aberdeen, they kept pushing us and had opportunities towards the end.

“I would have been really disappointed in the group if we conceded but we didn’t, which is another positive.

“It is a really good three points for us.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media