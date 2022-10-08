Neil Harris takes heart from Mikael Mandron and Scott Kashket partnership

Neil Harris says he is encouraged by his strike partnership of Mikael Mandron and Scott Kashket after the pair played their part in earning Gillingham a point in a 1-1 draw at Crewe.

Mandron’s 12th-minute opener against his former club was only the visitors’ fourth in 12 League Two games this season.

Kashket, who was also at Crewe last term, helped Mandron make the hosts pay for a poorly-defended corner.

Mandron got his head to Will Wright’s delivery and the ball went into the bottom corner, with Kashket’s presence near the goal-line leaving home goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo stranded.

Kashket admitted afterwards he had not got a touch on the ball as he attempted to help it home with a close-range back heel.

But Gillingham’s hopes of victory were dashed by a fine equaliser from Dan Agyei and chances were few and far between in a poor second half.

On the opener, Harris said: “It was Mika’s goal and Scott has been honest enough to admit he didn’t touch the ball. That will be good for Mika as he’s had three or four disallowed this season.

“I thought hard about who to start up front and went with Scott and Mika, particularly because they were playing against their former club.

“Mika told me that his record of scoring against his old clubs was very good, but the pair have already shown me anyway that they are building a good partnership.

“It was a good point as Crewe have had a solid start and we created a lot of opportunities in the first half.

“I thought we could have done slightly better to stop the shooting opportunity (for Agyei). We want to win every game, but my philosophy is, if you can’t, then don’t get beat. We will keep working on the players and finding different ways to score goals.”

Agyei curled a stunning left-footed finish into the bottom corner for Crewe’s 19th-minute equaliser.

And the hosts went close before the break, with Kelvin Mellor heading wide and Agyei forcing Glenn Morris into action after the keeper made a poor clearance.

Crewe boss Alex Morris admitted he was frustrated with the result, saying: “Draws don’t get you anywhere in this league. We need to get some positive momentum from winning games. It was another tough watch and we didn’t kick on in the second half.

“We didn’t have any penetration, even though we changed the formation three times.

“This is where the boys are at the minute, we are trying hard to get attacking football going, but it’s not as easy as people think. Gillingham had only scored thee prior to today, but they have only conceded 11 and they are difficult to get through.

“They are a competitive League Two side and we are nowhere near the team that last left this league (won promotion). It could take a hell of a long time getting (back) there.”