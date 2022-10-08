Johann van Graan: I really hope Ollie Lawrence will be at Bath next week

Ollie Lawrence’s immediate future is in doubt after an impressive Bath debut was followed by an admission from head coach Johann van Graan that he might not be available for even their next assignment at Saracens.

Lawrence was one of four Worcester players to arrive at the Recreation Ground on loan on Monday, only for the financially-stricken Warriors to then be relegated from the Gallagher Premiership on account of being wound up by the high court.

The one-month loan move was thrown in doubt as soon as his Worcester contract was terminated on Wednesday, but after watching the England centre provide a ball-carrying threat against Gloucester, Van Graan is keen to keep him.

“Ollie was very good. There were a few nervous knock-ons at the start but he’s a class player. He gave us good gainline and good defensive pressure,” said Van Graan, who faces competition from Sale for the 23-year-old.

“He’s got lovely feet, an excellent hand-off and very good rugby IQ. For a player to come into a system and train on a Tuesday and a Thursday…well done to him.

“I’m not going to discuss contract detail but it’s an incredibly unique situation coming to us on loan and two days later what happened to Worcester.

“We’re glad that the Worcester players are currently at Bath. I really hope he will be here next week. Unfortunately, I can’t say any more than I sure hope he’ll be here next week.”

Bath lost fly-half Piers Francis to a “pretty serious” thigh problem, while scrum-halves Louis Schreuder and Max Green were both injured, leaving the club stretched at nine given Ben Spencer is out with concussion.

A full-blooded west country derby was dominated by the packs until it burst into life in the second half, with Bath fighting back from 14-0 and 21-7 down but unable to finish the job.

They have now lost all five of their Premiership matches this season and are rooted to the foot of the table.

“I’m gutted. Firstly, we didn’t win the game. We felt we were good enough to win and it was a game of small margins,” Van Graan said.

“Three of the last five games we’ve been in the last play of the game and that’s gutting. I’ll take that as a massive positive in the scheme of things. All credit to Gloucester, I thought this was a game of rugby.

“The players believe, the team believe and I think everybody in Bath will believe after that. But we’ve just got to become better and keep going.”

Gloucester showed spirit to withstand Bath’s final-quarter assault and head coach George Skivington admitted it was another nerve-jangling afternoon.

“It’s the story of the Premiership at the moment – close scores, tight games. It’s a good product to watch if you’re a neutral,” he said.

“I don’t know if stress is the right word but it keeps you on the edge of your seat, that’s for sure.

“I don’t think it’s good for your blood pressure, but you’re starting to expect it now.”