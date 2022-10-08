We judge the play-offs after 46 games – Paul Simpson calm over ‘decent start’

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson will not be looking at the League Two table yet – he will wait until May for that.

A 3-1 victory at Hartlepool made it back-to-back away wins and lifted Simpson’s side into the play-off zone.

But he insisted: “We’ve 12 games done and we have had a decent start – we judge the play-offs after 46.

“It’s not where I expected us to be, being really honest, but the players have been fantastic this season and long may it continue.

“It’s the best we have played all season and for a long time. We looked a really good side and created chances throughout.”

Pools took the lead through defender Alex Lacey before the break, but second-half goals from Owen Moxon and two from substitute Omari Patrick turned it around.

Simpson added: “To be honest, I was happy first half even though we were behind. We played really well, as well as in a few weeks.

“I said it about keeping believing and I knew they had the legs to keep going and the ability. We need to be a bit calmer in the final third and we did that.

“It’s been a right good day for the players and fans and the trip home is a good one.

“It’s a big win, a really big win as they have a new manager and are on a bit of a roll. We dominated in terms of football and dominated physically. They were a threat at set-plays and we expected it – a really big win and performance.”

Pools boss Keith Curle, who suffered his first defeat after four games in charge, said: “As a unit we didn’t compete and we were lucky to go in at 1-0 up. Decision-making in our performance wasn’t there.

“I can take defeat in a professional way and today we didn’t lose in the right way and we weren’t competitive as a unit. The elation of Tuesday night didn’t carry over to today.

“To have a progression in your career you can’t be inconsistent and we didn’t have enough players who turned up. A big crowd was too much for some of them or did they give too much on Tuesday? We didn’t have enough players who did what needed to be done.

“The players are disappointed too and they know they’ve been undone by a team there who put in reliable and consistent performances.”