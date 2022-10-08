Carlos Mendes Gomes earns Fleetwood point at Portsmouth

Carlos Mendes Gomes scored his first Fleetwood goal as Scott Brown’s side came from behind to hold high-flying Portsmouth to a 1-1 draw at Fratton Park.

Pompey took the lead with just seven minutes played when Owen Dale teed up Huddersfield loanee Josh Koroma to net his second goal in three games from 20 yards.

Fleetwood hit back just eight minutes later when Mendes Gomez marked his injury return by powering home from point-blank range.

Pompey had chances to restore their advantage before half-time but neither top-scorer Colby Bishop nor Koroma could find the net.

Shaun Rooney could have put Fleetwood ahead on 63 minutes but saw his shot blocked.

Marlon Pack came close to scoring a winner 10 minutes from time for Pompey but his 30-yard strike was kept out by the crossbar.

The result means Pompey have failed to win any of their last three games after a flying start to the season.