Bromley stretch unbeaten run with draw against Gateshead

Bromley made it five games unbeaten as they shared the spoils with Gateshead in a 1-1 draw at Hayes Lane.
The hosts thought they had opened the scoring just three minutes in when Michael Cheek turned home but his celebrations were cut short when the linesman flagged for offside.
Bromley broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute when Louis Dennis was on hand to tap home a drilled ball into the box.
The visitors found their equaliser just eight minutes later when Adam Campbell teed up Dan Ward who beautifully finished into the far corner to make it all square.
Gateshead nearly completed the turnaround when Luke Daley drove forward and sent a low cross into the box before it deflected onto the post but the scores remained level as both sides took a point each.
The scene of the explosion in Creeslough and (inset) Superintendent Liam Geraghty. Photos: Thomas Gallagher
The scene after the explosion in Creeslough and (insets) Fr John Joe Duffy and Liam McElhinney. Photo: North West Newspix
St Michael's Church, Creeslough, and local resident Liam McElhinney, who is the chairman of St Michael's GAA club
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.