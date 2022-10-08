Altrincham thrash Dorking to seal back-to-back wins

Altrincham made it back-to-back league wins for the first time this season with a convincing 4-1 victory over Dorking at the J.Davidson Stadium.

Altrincham took the lead in outstanding fashion on the stroke of half-time after Marcus Dinanga was brought down outside the area, Ryan Colclough stepping up to bend a free-kick over the wall to score the first goal.

The hosts doubled their advantage three minutes after the break when Dorking failed to deal with a corner and Toby Mullarkey was on hand to tap in a rebound.

Aaron Bennett added a third in the 64th minute through his curling effort from outside the area to give his side an unassailable advantage.

Dorking had a consolation with 73 minutes on the clock when Dan Gallagher finished emphatically on the rebound after initial efforts from Ryan Seager and Sami El-Abd were kept out.

Dinanga made it four late on for Altrincham when he nodded in Bennett’s cross.