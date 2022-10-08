Search

08 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Altrincham thrash Dorking to seal back-to-back wins

Altrincham thrash Dorking to seal back-to-back wins

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Oct 2022 6:35 PM

Altrincham made it back-to-back league wins for the first time this season with a convincing 4-1 victory over Dorking at the J.Davidson Stadium.

Altrincham took the lead in outstanding fashion on the stroke of half-time after Marcus Dinanga was brought down outside the area, Ryan Colclough stepping up to bend a free-kick over the wall to score the first goal.

The hosts doubled their advantage three minutes after the break when Dorking failed to deal with a corner and Toby Mullarkey was on hand to tap in a rebound.

Aaron Bennett added a third in the 64th minute through his curling effort from outside the area to give his side an unassailable advantage.

Dorking had a consolation with 73 minutes on the clock when Dan Gallagher finished emphatically on the rebound after initial efforts from Ryan Seager and Sami El-Abd were kept out.

Dinanga made it four late on for Altrincham when he nodded in Bennett’s cross.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media