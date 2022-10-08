Jordan Bowery snatches winner for Mansfield at Barrow

Jordan Bowery pounced to score the vital goal for Mansfield in a 1-0 win at Barrow.

After an uneventful first half, Bowery reacted quickest to nod in from close range after Ollie Hawkins’ header from a corner bounced off the crossbar.

A first half littered with fouls and misplaced passes provided little goalmouth action.

Barrow twice tried their luck from distance but Sam Foley and Harrison Neal’s efforts both flew wide.

At the other end, Stephen Quinn had a shot deflected narrowly wide and George Maris’ fierce volley was also blocked.

Bowery’s goal in the 50th minute sparked a flurry of chances for Mansfield and Quinn volleyed over when Bowery’s ball in came to him. Bowery almost benefited from a second rebound off the bar but Patrick Brough scrambled the ball to safety.

Quinn wasted another decent chance when he cut out a pass but could only send the ball into the arms of goalkeeper Paul Farman.

As Barrow pushed late on, Josh Gordon glanced Ben Whitfield’s inswinging cross just past the upright and Stags keeper Christy Pym saved his side when Billy Waters’ shot looked like salvaging a point.