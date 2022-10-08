Chaldean prevails in Dewhurst for Balding and Dettori

Chaldean made most of the running to win the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket for Andrew Balding and Frankie Dettori.
The Juddmonte-owned colt followed in the footsteps of his sire, Frankel, when cruising up the inside rail as the 5-2 joint-favourite.
He was pursued all the way by the runner up, Paul and Oliver Cole’s Royal Scotsman, but it was Balding’s youngster who prevailed at the line by a head to take the Group One with Nostrum back in third.
It capped a topsy-turvy day for Dettori who had a nasty fall in the opening race but thankfully walked away unscathed.
Balding was emulating his father, Ian, who won the race on multiple occasions but most famously with the brilliant Mill Reef in 1970.
The scene after the explosion in Creeslough and (insets) Fr John Joe Duffy and Liam McElhinney. Photo: North West Newspix
St Michael's Church, Creeslough, and local resident Liam McElhinney, who is the chairman of St Michael's GAA club
