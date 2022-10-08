Search

08 Oct 2022

Flying Honours lands Zetland with gritty display

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Oct 2022 3:20 PM

Charlie Appleby views Flying Honours as a potential Derby candidate for next season after bouncing back to winning ways in the Godolphin Flying Start Zetland Stakes at Newmarket.

So impressive in winning at Sandown and Salisbury during the summer, the Sea The Stars colt was widely expected to complete his hat-trick in the Group Two Royal Lodge Stakes over the Rowley Mile two weeks ago.

Odds-on backers had their fingers burned on that occasion, with Flying Honours beaten half a length into third place, but he rewarded those who kept the faith in this 10-furlong Group Three.

After sitting on the heels of the leaders for much of the way, William Buick sent the 10-11 market leader to the lead racing out of the dip and he was always doing enough to hold the challenge of Blanchland at bay by a length.

Frankie Dettori suffered a nasty fall from Liftoff halfway up the straight, but walked away from the incident unscathed.

Appleby said of the winner: “After the last run we were head scratching slightly. I know it was a steadily-run race, which was never going to suit him, but we weren’t sure whether to run him again or just put him away for the winter.

“I’m glad we’ve ran him. He’s grown up again since that last run and we can put him to bed for the winter now off the back of getting his head back in front and we can look towards some of those Derby trials in the spring.

“One thing I was confident about today is that he would keep galloping. When the second horse came to us he would have had to quicken up smartly and when you’re in these mile and a quarter races, lengthening is their game rather than quickening.

“He’s got a bit of experience under his belt now – that was his fourth run today. He’s been round Epsom, so we’ll let him winter and put him in a trial in the spring and see where we are.”

Coral cut the winner to 20-1 from 25s for the Derby.

