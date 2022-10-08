Search

08 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Alan Power hopes Kilmarnock can build on midweek win

Alan Power hopes Kilmarnock can build on midweek win

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Oct 2022 1:17 PM

Captain Alan Power is looking for Kilmarnock to build on their “much-needed” cinch Premiership win in midweek when Hearts visit on Sunday.

After three successive defeats on the road and one win in eight to leave the newly-promoted Ayrshire club at the bottom of the table with two points, the pressure was on against St Johnstone at Rugby Park on Wednesday night.

However, a deserved 2-1 win thanks to a Danny Armstrong double rejuvenated Derek McInnes’ side ahead of the game against the Jambos, who were beaten 1-0 by Killie when they met in their Premier Sports Cup tie at Tynecastle at the end of August.

The 34-year-old midfielder said: “It was much-needed for all of us, to get that win under our belt and roll on to Sunday’s game high on confidence.

“It felt like the win was a long time coming for us. We knew the game against St Johnstone was a big game for us and we needed to get points on the board and that’s what we did.

“The energy and effort in the team was brilliant and we fully deserved the victory.

“It is a confident bunch of lads. We had been playing relatively well apart from the Aberdeen game (4-1 defeat) last week. We were happy with the way we were performing and confident of the way we were going ahead.

“The Aberdeen game probably knocked us a little bit, we played well in stages just not enough for what we wanted to do but the character the lads showed in the St Johnstone game was brilliant.

“Obviously it will be tough on Sunday, we know what Hearts are about but we know what we can do to them as well, which we have shown already this season.

“So we will go into the game confident, at home, with our supporters behind us and looking for the win.”

The Irishman hopes Hearts are still feeling the effects of the 3-0 Europa Conference League defeat by Serie A side Fiorentina at Tynecastle on Thursday night but knows Killie will have to perform at their best.

“The more tired legs the better,” he said.

“But we will concentrate on ourselves and what we have to do to get something out of the game.

“We have to make sure we pick up as many points as we can at home. We said that at the start of the season.

“Hearts always look a good, strong team. They play football really well, really attractively so we need to counteract that.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media