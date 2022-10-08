Search

08 Oct 2022

Steven Gerrard says he is not ‘out of the woods’ as he seeks to lift Aston Villa

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Oct 2022 8:41 AM

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says he is not “out of the woods” in terms of being under pressure.

The former Liverpool and England captain’s position at Villa Park came under scrutiny after a poor start to the season.

Things are turning around after three unbeaten games – including a draw against Manchester City – but Gerrard says facing questions about his future is part of the job.

“There are managers under pressure, I don’t think I am out of the woods,” he said.

“But when you take on these big projects and challenges you have to expect periods when it is tough and suffer and dig in, not listen too much to external noise and focus on what you believe in.

“I back myself in these situations that I can get the team into a better place and I continue to do that.”

Gerrard’s side can continue their revival when they visit Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

The 42-year-old is not leaving anything to chance in his bid to get Villa up the table.

“I am all in here,” he said. “I am doing everything I can around the clock, every minute of every day I am looking for opportunities for us to be better as a group and push my staff and players to demand more and get in a better position.

“I am living and breathing that around the clock. Even when I am switching off it is in the back of my mind. That is what I am paid to do.”

Matt Cash and Callum Chambers could return to the squad at the City Ground after recent injuries.

Ludwig Augustinsson is definitely out with a hamstring injury while Leon Bailey is a doubt with a small muscle injury.

Lucas Digne is still several weeks away from fitness.

