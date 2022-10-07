Search

07 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Doncaster set to be without injured defender Joseph Olowu for six weeks

Doncaster set to be without injured defender Joseph Olowu for six weeks

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Oct 2022 5:32 PM

Doncaster defender Joseph Olowu will be unavailable to face league leaders Leyton Orient on Saturday.

The centre-back was substituted with a facial injury in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Rochdale after a collision with teammate James Maxwell and will be out for around six weeks.

A late decision will be made on the fitness of George Miller and Kyle Knoyle ahead of the weekend.

Other injury doubts include Tom Anderson, Tommy Rowe and Jon Taylor while forward Lee Tomlin this week announced his retirement from football.

Orient will be hoping to return to winning ways as they travel to Yorkshire for a clash with manager Richie Wellens’ former club.

Tom James made his return in last week’s defeat to Newport – Orient’s first loss in 11 league games this season – and will be looking to make it back-to-back starts.

Fellow defender Rob Hunt is fit again and could return to the matchday squad after being absent since the start of September.

Midfielders Ant Georgiou and Stephen Duke-McKenna, along with forward Dan Nkrumah, remain sidelined.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media