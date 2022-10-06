Search

06 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Matty Taylor could return to Oxford’s starting line-up against Wycombe

Matty Taylor could return to Oxford’s starting line-up against Wycombe

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Oct 2022 3:27 PM

Matty Taylor will hope to return to Oxford’s League One starting line-up against Wycombe.

The striker missed the whole of September with a groin problem but made his comeback as a substitute at Charlton last week before starting and scoring in the Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Chelsea Under-21s on Tuesday.

Lewis Bate suffered a foot injury in the latter game and was sent for an X-ray.

Sam Baldock and Josh Murphy are back in training but yet to feature in a game after recent injuries.

Chris Forino has joined Wanderers’ extensive injury list, with manager Gareth Ainsworth expecting little in the way of a let-up.

The defender went off injured in the second half of last week’s defeat to Plymouth and joins fellow defender Ryan Tafazolli on the sidelines.

Midfielders Dominic Gape, David Wheeler, Josh Scowen and Curtis Thompson and forwards D’Mani Mellor, Brandon Hanlan and Tjay De Barr have also been sidelined.

Ainsworth said his side have “one or two coming back” but is expecting to wait until the second half of the season for the situation to significantly improve.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media