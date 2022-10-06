Matty Taylor could return to Oxford’s starting line-up against Wycombe

Matty Taylor will hope to return to Oxford’s League One starting line-up against Wycombe.

The striker missed the whole of September with a groin problem but made his comeback as a substitute at Charlton last week before starting and scoring in the Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Chelsea Under-21s on Tuesday.

Lewis Bate suffered a foot injury in the latter game and was sent for an X-ray.

Sam Baldock and Josh Murphy are back in training but yet to feature in a game after recent injuries.

Chris Forino has joined Wanderers’ extensive injury list, with manager Gareth Ainsworth expecting little in the way of a let-up.

The defender went off injured in the second half of last week’s defeat to Plymouth and joins fellow defender Ryan Tafazolli on the sidelines.

Midfielders Dominic Gape, David Wheeler, Josh Scowen and Curtis Thompson and forwards D’Mani Mellor, Brandon Hanlan and Tjay De Barr have also been sidelined.

Ainsworth said his side have “one or two coming back” but is expecting to wait until the second half of the season for the situation to significantly improve.