Search

06 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Emma Raducanu pulls out of Transylvania Open with wrist injury

Emma Raducanu pulls out of Transylvania Open with wrist injury

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Oct 2022 10:57 AM

Emma Raducanu has pulled out of next week’s Transylvania Open in Romania with a wrist injury that could spell the end of her season.

The British number one, whose father is Romanian, won her first WTA Tour matches in Cluj-Napoca last year, reaching the quarter-finals.

A message on the tournament’s Twitter feed read: “Sadly, Emma Raducanu is forced to withdraw from Transylvania Open due to a wrist injury. Get well fast, Emma! We’re looking forward to see you soon.”

The PA news agency understands the injury will also keep the 19-year-old out of what was scheduled to be her last WTA Tour event of the season in Guadalajara later this month.

Great Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong, meanwhile, will be keeping her fingers crossed that Raducanu will be available for the Finals week in Glasgow early next month.

Keothavong is due to announce her line-up for the 12-country shoot-out at the Emirates Arena on Monday but Raducanu and her team may feel it will benefit her more to draw a line under a difficult season and focus instead on 2023.

This is the latest injury problem for Raducanu since she won the US Open to add to blisters, back and various muscle issues, as well as a bout of Covid-19 that disrupted her pre-season training.

Having pulled out during her semi-final at the Korea Open a fortnight ago with a glute injury, Raducanu played in Ostrava this week but lost her first-round encounter with Daria Kasatkina on Tuesday.

The news is also a blow to Raducanu’s hopes of pushing back towards the top 50 from her current ranking of 67.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media