Gerwyn Price opens World Grand Prix bid with victory over Martin Schindler

Gerwyn Price launched his bid for the World Grand Prix title in Leicester by sweeping aside Germany’s Martin Schindler 2-0 in the first round.

Former world champion Price dropped only one leg in an impressive display, which included a 101 finish on his way to a 3-0 win in the second set after he had taken the first 3-1.

The Welshman averaged 86.9 and despite hitting only one maximum, he threw over 140 nine times and 100-plus on 10 occasions.

🗣 "I bombed loads of opportunities towards the end." 🎯 Despite a convincing win in round one @Gezzyprice still wasn't happy with his performance as he explains to @BoyleSportsSK. The Iceman looks like a man on a mission…#BoyleSportsWGP | @OfficialPDC pic.twitter.com/BFOa5GZnJ3 — BoyleSports (@BoyleSports) October 4, 2022

Nathan Aspinall, meanwhile, progressed to the second round after defeating Michael Smith 2-1.

Smith rallied after losing the first set 3-1 to take the second 3-2 with the help of a 101 checkout, but Aspinall raced away with the decider, winning 3-0.

Two-time champion James Wade was edged out in a thrilling deciding set to lose 2-1 to debutant Martin Lukeman.

Londoner Lukeman raced to a 3-0 win in the opening set before being pegged back at 1-1 and Wade produced a superb 121 finish to level it up at 2-2 in the decider.

LUKEMAN STUNS WADE! 💥 The biggest win of Martin Lukeman's career! The World Grand Prix debutant defeats two-time champion James Wade in a dramatic deciding leg! WOW! Up next 👉 Gerwyn Price v Martin Schindler#WGPDarts | R1📺 https://t.co/Pwq3CpdixU pic.twitter.com/0Gz1ViBqNO — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 4, 2022

But Lukeman held his nerve to pull off the biggest shock of the tournament so far and the most significant win of his career.

Former champion Daryl Gurney began his bid for another World Grand Prix title with a 2-1 win against Rob Cross.

Joe Cullen upset Australia’s World Cup winner Damon Heta 2-1 after being white-washed in the second set and Dutchman Danny Noppert proved too strong for Germany’s Gabriel Clemens, dropping only two sets in his 2-0 victory.

Ross Smith came from a set down and produced an 11-dart finish in the decider on his way to clinching a 2-1 win against Andrew Gilding.

RAZMA WINS ON DEBUT! 🇱🇻 Madars Razma eventually gets over the line in his World Grand Prix debut, defeating former quarter-finalist Ryan Searle 2-1, sealing the win with a superb 108 finish! Up next 👉 Ross Smith v Andrew Gilding#WGPDarts | R1📺 https://t.co/Pwq3CpdixU pic.twitter.com/PNz9G2n8h2 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 4, 2022

Latvian World Grand Prix debutant Madars Razma sealed his place in the second round after beating former quarter-finalist Ryan Searle 2-1.

Razma took the first set 3-1 before squandering match dart on double 18 in the second, which Searle stole 3-2 to level the match.

But Razma recovered in the deciding set and wrapped up his win with a superb 108 finish.