05 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Luke Norris bags brace as Stevenage ease past Sutton to move second

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Oct 2022 11:36 PM

Luke Norris scored twice as Stevenage maintained their 100 per cent home record in League Two with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Sutton.

The result lifted the Boro up to second in the table, with just goal difference separating them and leaders Leyton Orient after their fifth win in six games.

Dan Sweeney livened up a previously quiet game by opening the scoring for the hosts after 29 minutes when his header from Alex Gilbey’s free-kick found its way into the bottom corner.

The home side then doubled their lead three minutes into the second half as Lewis Ward could only push Danny Rose’s header into the path of Norris, who slammed in the rebound.

It was game over with 20 minutes left when Sutton were caught on the break, with Norris having time to bend in a brilliant shot from just outside the area.

Unfortunately, the game was marred by Norris suffering facial injuries after a high boot by Sutton’s Louis John, whose team-mate Jon Barden later had to be carried off on a stretcher with a nasty-looking ankle injury.

