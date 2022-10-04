Maidenhead battle back to win at Torquay

Remy Clerima’s stoppage-time goal snatched all three Vanarama National League points for Maidenhead in a 3-2 win at bottom club Torquay.
Clerima turned home the winner in time added on after Maidenhead had twice hit back to level through Emile Acquah and Charlee Adams’ penalty after goals from Torquay pair Will Goodwin and Aaron Jarvis.
The game was held up for several minutes in the first half when injured Torquay midfielder Kieron Evans was carried off on a stretcher and replaced by Brett McGavin.
The home side took a 24th-minute lead when on-loan Stoke forward Will Goodwin fired home into the bottom corner.
Maidenhead hit back during 12 minutes of added time at the end of the first half through Acquah’s far-post finish.
Aaron Jarvis regained the lead for Torquay, showing neat control before converting Dan Martin’s cross and the visitors responded again through Adams’ spot-kick, after a handball decision.
It got even better for Maidenhead in the closing moments when Clerima popped up with the winner.
