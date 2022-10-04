Mark Harris scores winner for Cardiff as Ryan Allsop’s heroics preserve points

Mark Harris gave Wales manager Rob Page a timely reminder of his goalscoring talent as he fired home a 20-yard screamer to earn Cardiff a 1-0 win against Blackburn.

But the game could have been turned on its head in the first minute of stoppage time had Cardiff goalkeeper Ryan Allsop not saved a penalty from George Hirst after he had conceded the spot-kick by bringing done Dominic Hyam six yards out.

It would have been an injustice had Rovers got back on level terms in a game in which they had 14 shots to five and conceded seven corners. But it still took a save down to his left by Allsop to finally save the day.

The Bluebirds had not won at home since August 13 and came into interim boss Mark Hudson’s second game in charge buoyed by a 1-1 draw at the weekend. It took a 90th-minute goal from Callum Robinson to secure the point and he could have had a hatful in the first half.

Time after time the Republic of Ireland striker found himself in the box, but he either could not find the target or could not beat Thomas Kaminski in the Rovers goal.

It took until the 13th minute before either side created a chance and it was Robinson who benefitted from Sheyi Ojo’s good work to fire off a shot that deflected away for the first corner of the game. Callum O’Dowda’s header from the corner was just wide of the mark.

O’Dowda had another header from a corner won by Robinson after 20 minutes before Rovers had their one chance of the half when Tyrhys Dolan spotted Allsop out of his goal but lifted his 35-yard effort well over the crossbar as he tried to lob the home keeper.

Cardiff’s Ojo and Blackburn’s Sammie Szmodics picked up yellow cards for tackles in consecutive moves before the home side had the best chance of the game. John Buckley brought down Andy Rinomhota as he drove towards goal and referee John Brooks adjudged the trip came inches outside the box.

Up stepped Robinson and his right-footed shot curled over the wall but just beyond the left-hand post to allow Blackburn to breathe another sigh of relief and go into the break on level terms.

Rovers had a golden opportunity to hit the front within three minutes of the restart after Dolan had skinned Niels Nkounkou down the right and crossed to Szmodics on the penalty spot, only to see him shoot tamely into the arms of Allsop.

It took a timely challenge from Daniel Ayala to stop Robinson in his tracks in the 65th minute, but nothing could stop Harris as he latched onto Robinson’s cross from the left to grab the winner.