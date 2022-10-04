Search

04 Oct 2022

Emma Raducanu beaten by fifth seed Daria Kasatkina in first round of Agel Open

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Oct 2022 5:52 PM

Emma Raducanu suffered defeat to fifth seed Daria Kasatkina in her opening match at the Agel Open in Ostrava.

There was no sign of any strapping after Raducanu withdrew during her semi-final against Jelena Ostapenko in Korea a week and a half ago with another muscle injury.

And the British number one produced some good moments against her Russian opponent, ranked 11th in the world and one of the game’s best defenders, but she paid for too many errors in a 7-5 6-4 defeat.

Raducanu recovered from a loose start to lead 3-2 in the first set, and looked to be the one applying more pressure until Kasatkina broke through to lead 5-4.

Raducanu responded well with a break of her own only to drop serve again, and this time Kasatkina – who has been the most outspoken Russian player against the invasion of Ukraine – clinched the set.

The second set was again tight but Raducanu snatched at several shots in a poor service game to drop serve at 2-2, and was unable to get back on level terms.

There was better news for British number two Harriet Dart, who was a 6-2 6-4 winner against Spain’s Nuria Parrizas Diaz at the Jasmin Open in Monastir, Tunisia.

