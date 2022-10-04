Search

04 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Derek McInnes seeks home comforts as Kilmarnock prepare for St Johnstone game

Derek McInnes seeks home comforts as Kilmarnock prepare for St Johnstone game

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Oct 2022 4:49 PM

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes has urged his players to use Rugby Park to rejuvenate their cinch Premiership season when they host St Johnstone on Wednesday night.

The promoted Ayrshire club have won just one out of eight league games since coming up from the Championship and sit 11th in the table with four points.

McInnes pointed to the fact that five of the last six games in all competitions have been on the road, however, and has called on his team to get back on track at home.

“It is good being at home,” said the 51-year-old, whose side have suffered three straight defeats, the most recent a 4-1 loss at Aberdeen on Saturday.

“We have not been at home since Motherwell (August 27).

“In the two home games we had outwith Celtic, where we got turned over, we picked up four points from six, against Dundee United and Motherwell.

“We have had a run of games away from home, three in a row.

“We now have two home games (St Johnstone and Hearts) and it is now important to try to show that confidence more in in our performances, hopefully replicate similar levels of the performances we have had at home.

“The level of goals we lost at the weekend was poor and we have got to give ourselves the best chance to win.

“It is important that we get back to winning ways and hopefully we do that (on Wednesday) night.

“We feel as if we are in a mini-league of our own at the bottom with a few other teams and we want to make sure that, come the World Cup break, we are higher than where we are now.”

Despite a difficult start to the  league campaign, McInnes retains confidence in his squad.

He said: “We have another window in January but I have a lot of belief in the players here.

“A lot of them met the responsibility to get the team promoted.

“There was a lot of pressure on them to win every week and they dealt with that.

“It is obviously a different type of pressure, there is not the same expectation but there is the same demand to win games, particularly at home.

“If we can be a strong home team, as we have been since I came in, but start to pick up some more points on the road, then we won’t be far away but I feel we are not a million miles away.”

McInnes noted St Johnstone’s return to form as Callum Davidson’s side will travel to Ayrshire with two victories and a draw from their last three games, following one win in five.

The former McDiarmid Park boss said: “They have managed to get a couple of good victories, none more so than a convincing win at Tannadice.

“So they have that wee bit of extra confidence but we have to concentrate and focus on ourselves.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media