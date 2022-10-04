Search

04 Oct 2022

No new injury problems for Slaven Bilic’s first home match in charge of Watford

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Oct 2022 3:51 PM

Watford manager Slaven Bilic reports no fresh injury concerns ahead of his first home game in charge against Swansea.

Forward Joao Pedro missed the 4-0 win at Stoke on Sunday with a calf injury and is not expected to be rushed into a return.

Defender William Troost-Ekong picked up a hamstring problem while on international duty with Nigeria and Craig Cathcart, who was forced off late on against Sunderland, is also sidelined.

Right-back Jeremy Ngakia (hamstring) continues his recovery along with Tom Dele-Bashiru (knee), midfielder Tom Cleverley (calf) and long-term absentee striker Rey Manaj (hamstring).

Kyle Naughton will return for Swansea after recovering from a shoulder problem.

The defender played through the pain barrier after picking up the knock during the first half of last weekend’s 3-2 win at West Brom, but has shown no lasting issues.

Swans boss Russell Martin has no fresh selection worries, with a late decision expected on Wales midfielder Joe Allen (hamstring).

Forwards Liam Cullen (shoulder) and Jamie Paterson (groin) are both still working their way back to full fitness.

