Search

03 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Morris straight back among the winners at Wolverhampton

Morris straight back among the winners at Wolverhampton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 6:43 PM

It was back to the day job for Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe-winning rider Luke Morris as he got on the scoresheet at Wolverhampton on Monday.

Just over 24 hours on from the biggest victory of his career aboard Sir Mark Prescott’s Alpinista, Morris was riding at his most visited track to partner William Knight’s Arab Cinder in the opening Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap as a late replacement for the ill Danny Tudhope.

Morris has steered home over 400 winners from the best part of 4,000 rides at Dunstall Park and following his success on Knight’s 7-1 shot he was presented a bottle of champagne to commemorate his ParisLongchamp achievement from the racecourse.

Reflecting on Alpinista’s triumph, he told Sky Sports Racing: “I have to thank Sir Mark and Ms Rausing for kindly putting their faith in me and giving me the opportunities on such a stage.

“It was great that she delivered yesterday and extremely special.

“You hope if you put the hard yards in you’ll get the opportunities on the big days and Sir Mark has been fantastic at giving me those opportunities and hopefully they will continue to come. To repay Sir Mark and Ms Rausing on a big day is extremely special and means the world to me.”

On his winner at Wolverhampton he added: “I rode her a couple of starts back and actually said to William I think she will win at a mile and a half, so I was a bit annoyed I wasn’t on her tonight originally.

“But it has worked out in the end and she looks to be progressive at that trip. Fingers crossed if they go again under a penalty she will win.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media