What lies ahead for the British clubs in Champions League action this week?

The Champions League continues this week with six British sides involved in the action.

The battle of Britain between Liverpool and Rangers promises to be another special European night at Anfield.

Chelsea host AC Milan and Manchester City entertain FC Copenhagen while Tottenham travel to Eintracht Frankfurt and Celtic head to RB Leipzig.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the form of the sides facing the British teams.

Rangers

Liverpool’s opponents from across the border lie second in the Scottish Premiership, two points behind Glasgow rivals Celtic. They limbered up for the trip to Merseyside with a thumping 4-0 win at Hearts, but they were beaten 3-0 at home by Napoli in their last Champions League outing and have just one point from their opening two matches.

Liverpool

The Reds’ unconvincing start to the season continued on Saturday as they were held to a 3-3 draw at home to Brighton. Europe has hardly proved to be a tonic either with the 4-1 humbling at Napoli still fresh in the memory, and they needed a late Joel Matip goal to get off the mark in Group E with a 2-1 win against Ajax.

AC Milan

Stefano Pioli’s side bounced back from their first Serie A defeat of the season at home to Napoli with a 3-1 win at Empoli on Saturday. They currently lie fourth, three points behind Napoli and Atalanta. The Champions League has brought them a 1-1 draw at RB Salzburg and a 3-1 win against Dinamo Zagreb.

FC Copenhagen

The Danish champions have had a terrible start to the season, losing six of their 10 league games so far, costing manager Jess Thorup his job. They did manage a 1-0 win at home to Aarhus on Sunday, however, and have also taken a point in Group G after a goalless draw against Sevilla, having lost their opener 3-0 at Borussia Dortmund.

Eintracht Frankfurt

WE’RE EUROPA LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 2022!!!WE’RE EUROPA LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 2022!!! WE’RE EUROPA LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 2022!!! WE’RE EUROPA LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 2022!!! WE’RE EUROPA LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 2022!!!WE’RE EUROPA LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 2022!!!WE’RE EUROPA LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 2022!!! pic.twitter.com/msajODLYFu — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) May 18, 2022

The Europa League winners currently lie sixth in the German Bundesliga, unbeaten away but with only two wins from five home games. Back-to-back victories over Stuttgart and Union Berlin have raised spirits, while they bounced back from losing 3-0 to Sporting Lisbon in their Group D opener by winning 1-0 in Marseille.

RB Leipzig

Marco Rose’s side have endured a turbulent start to the season and lie a lowly 11th in the Bundesliga. However, two goals from Timo Werner helped them to a morale-boosting 4-0 win at home to Bochum at the weekend. Europe has so far brought them one goal scored and six against in comprehensive defeats by Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk.