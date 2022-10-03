Search

03 Oct 2022

We bring balance back into local news

Alex Scott suspended for Bristol City’s clash with Coventry

Alex Scott suspended for Bristol City’s clash with Coventry

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Oct 2022 2:46 PM

Bristol City will be without key midfielder Alex Scott for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Coventry.

Scott was booked for the fifth time this season in Saturday’s defeat by QPR and must serve a one-match ban.

The Robins have lost their last three matches and remain short at the back, with Tomas Kalas (knee) facing further time on the sidelines while Timm Klose was at Ashton Gate on Saturday but remains unavailable for selection after returning home to Switzerland to address personal matters.

Matty James is also out as he recovers from a small procedure, while Ayman Benarous (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Bottom side Coventry will again be without Gustavo Hamer.

The midfielder is serving a four-match ban after receiving his second red card of the season against Birmingham.

Kasey Palmer replaced Hamer and starred as Coventry secured their first victory of the season against Middlesbrough at the weekend, and manager Mark Robins could stick with the same team.

Michael Rose was an unused substitute on his return from a groin injury while this game is again likely to come too soon for midfield pair Callum O’Hare and Liam Kelly (both hamstring).

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media